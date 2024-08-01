Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 430,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,018. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

