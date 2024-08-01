Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09) – $0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. Enviri also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.01-0.08 EPS.

Enviri Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVRI opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $970.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Enviri has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Enviri will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviri

About Enviri

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

