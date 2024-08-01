EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

