Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $279.25. The stock had a trading volume of 604,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,123. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $282.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, insider John W. Gamble, Jr. 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock worth $2,647,378 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

