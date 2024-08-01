Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

EQH stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

