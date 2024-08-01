Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. 3,832,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.