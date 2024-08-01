Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.
Equity Residential Stock Performance
NYSE EQR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. 3,832,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $71.78.
Equity Residential Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Residential
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.