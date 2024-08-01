Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49), Zacks reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential updated its Q3 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.86-3.92 EPS.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 459,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

