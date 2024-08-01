Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3255 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Essential Utilities has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,344. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.