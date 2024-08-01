Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE ETD traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.03. 677,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,891. The stock has a market cap of $813.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

