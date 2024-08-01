Etsy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,488 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 15,749 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Etsy stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $97.44.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2,736.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

