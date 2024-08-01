Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Euroseas Stock Up 1.0 %
ESEA stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $259.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
