Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EVBN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,034.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,417,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501 over the last three months. 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

