Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) PT Raised to $30.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.50 to $30.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBN. StockNews.com raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of EVBN stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,909. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,034.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,417,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

