Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.05.

Everi stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,043 shares of company stock valued at $344,022. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Everi by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Everi by 260.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

