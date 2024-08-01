EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Sells 3,255 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EverQuote Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EVER opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. CWM LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

