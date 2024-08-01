Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

