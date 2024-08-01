eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

EXPI traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,462,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,330,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 334,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,940 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

