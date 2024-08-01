eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Raised to $13.50

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $11.75 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,563,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,783 shares of company stock worth $4,253,940. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eXp World by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in eXp World by 551.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

