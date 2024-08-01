eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

EXPI traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 1,520,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $579,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,145,900.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,940. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

