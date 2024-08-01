Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,409. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,841,000 after buying an additional 75,909 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after buying an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,786,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 264,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,972. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPO

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.