Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lummis Asset Management LP

Lummis Asset Management LP reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,904 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $116.91. 15,049,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,485,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.