EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get EZCORP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EZPW

EZCORP Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EZCORP stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $584.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZCORP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 449,360 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 12.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.