F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 531,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

F5 Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.48. 912,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.