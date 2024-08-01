F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
F5 Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,981. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F5
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Time To Pick Up the Pieces of Starbucks’ Broken Growth Story
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 AI Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.