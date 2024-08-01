F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

F5 Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 12-month low of $145.45 and a 12-month high of $205.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,981. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

