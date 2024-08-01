Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,500.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,367.64.

Shares of FICO traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,603.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,468.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,328.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $810.26 and a 1-year high of $1,668.63.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

