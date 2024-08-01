Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 8%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 18,840,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 105,478,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 12.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $420,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

