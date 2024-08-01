Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-6.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.80. 545,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,142. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

