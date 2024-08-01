FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in FedEx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

FDX traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.59. 752,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,104. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

