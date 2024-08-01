FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in FedEx by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
