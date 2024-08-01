Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $34,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

NYSE RACE traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $410.74. The stock had a trading volume of 92,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

