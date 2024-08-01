F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 101,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 98,004 shares.The stock last traded at $43.79 and had previously closed at $43.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.23.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Further Reading

