Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello Sells 241 Shares of Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $12,895.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,104.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

FDBC stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $297.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

