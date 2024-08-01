Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $5.69 on Wednesday, reaching $168.76. 307,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,240. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.47.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

