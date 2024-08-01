Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

