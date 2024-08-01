Financial Analysis: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) vs. Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Aytu BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies 50.48% 51.97% 39.51% Aytu BioPharma -14.60% -31.31% -7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SIGA Technologies and Aytu BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aytu BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Aytu BioPharma has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Aytu BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $139.92 million 4.70 $68.07 million $1.10 8.40 Aytu BioPharma $107.40 million 0.15 -$17.05 million ($2.63) -0.99

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu BioPharma. Aytu BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Aytu BioPharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old. The segment also provides pediatric prescription product portfolio comprising Karbinal ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions for patients two years and above; and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor complementary prescription fluoride-based multi-vitamin products containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in liquid and chewable tablet form for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The Consumer Health segment is involved in the commercialization of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements in various categories, such as hair loss, digestive health, urological health, diabetes management, and allergy. The segment offers Regoxidine – for Men and Women, a proprietary over-the-counter aerosol foam that works to treat hair loss in both men and women; and OmepraCareDR and EsomepraCareDR, acid reducers for the treatment of frequent heartburn. It also engages in the development of AR101 (enzastaurin), an orally available investigational first-in-class small molecule, serine/threonine kinase inhibitor targeting the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.