First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

FA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FA

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $241,439. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in First Advantage by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Advantage by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Advantage by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.