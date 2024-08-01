First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Update

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Get First Busey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Trading Down 1.3 %

First Busey Announces Dividend

BUSE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,844. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 257.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.