First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

FCAP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 1,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a market cap of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 22.04%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

