First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FAM opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

