First Western Trust Bank Invests $211,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.0 %

PEG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,405. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

