First Western Trust Bank Invests $220,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

LIN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.10.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

