Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 909,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $888.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,193,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

