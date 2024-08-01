FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2042 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

SKOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,392. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.