Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 288,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flowserve

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.