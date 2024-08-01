Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT Raised to $15.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 8,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 41.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

