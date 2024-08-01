Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 604,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 614,215 shares.The stock last traded at $199.53 and had previously closed at $197.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,864.33.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.