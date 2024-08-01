FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 16600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 0.97.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.79 million during the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.10% and a negative return on equity of 135.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

