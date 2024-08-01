FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM traded down $6.12 on Thursday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 277,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,900,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FormFactor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.