FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Down 6.5%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $50.07. Approximately 102,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 536,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Get FormFactor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.