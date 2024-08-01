Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Fortis Stock Up 1.1 %

FTS stock opened at C$57.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.91. The stock has a market cap of C$28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2075145 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.63.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

