Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 185,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,081,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $634.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 33.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

